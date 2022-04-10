Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 2:38AM PDT until April 10 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north to northeast winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northwest
to north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For
the High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could
be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.