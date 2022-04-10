Beach Hazards Statement issued April 10 at 2:40AM PDT until April 12 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated
surf of 3 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County
Beaches. Highest west facing beaches.
* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.