Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 8:55PM PDT until April 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
strongest near Montecito Hills.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
