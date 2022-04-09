Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 8:55PM PDT until April 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

strongest near Montecito Hills.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.