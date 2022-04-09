Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 4:50AM PDT until April 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture.
Comments