Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 10:19PM PDT until April 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph

across favored ridgetops.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture.