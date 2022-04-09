Beach Hazards Statement issued April 9 at 3:00AM PDT until April 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County
Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
