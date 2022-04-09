Beach Hazards Statement issued April 9 at 3:00AM PDT until April 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County

Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.