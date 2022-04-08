Heat Advisory issued April 8 at 11:56AM PDT until April 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 98 expected.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded

location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.