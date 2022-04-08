Heat Advisory issued April 8 at 11:56AM PDT until April 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 94 expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, San Luis
Obispo County Beaches, Los Angeles County Beaches and Malibu
Coast.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.