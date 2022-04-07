Heat Advisory issued April 7 at 2:17AM PDT until April 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 98 expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern
Ventura County Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 6 PM PDT Friday. For the
Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.