Wind Advisory issued April 6 at 7:25PM PDT until April 7 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.