Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 8:11PM PDT until April 7 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory,

temperatures up to 95 expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Wednesday to 3 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Wednesday to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.