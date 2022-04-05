High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 3:24PM PDT until April 6 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 70 mph. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to
90 expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hot
temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
