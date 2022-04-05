Heat Advisory issued April 5 at 8:11PM PDT until April 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures

up to 90 expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hot

temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.