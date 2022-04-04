Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 9:17AM PDT until April 5 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys,
Ventura County Interior Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.