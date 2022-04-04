Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 3:17AM PDT until April 5 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hills and canyons north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph around the

hills above Montecito Monday night.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.