Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 3:17AM PDT until April 5 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
