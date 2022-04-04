Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 3:17AM PDT until April 5 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.