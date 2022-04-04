Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 3:17AM PDT until April 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10
PM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.