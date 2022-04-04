Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 2:12PM PDT until April 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa

Monica Range and Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3

AM PDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.