High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 9:17AM PDT until April 6 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3

AM PDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.