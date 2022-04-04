High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 2:12PM PDT until April 6 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa
Monica Range and Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3
AM PDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.