Beach Hazards Statement issued April 4 at 8:15PM PDT until April 6 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
