Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 8:18PM PDT until April 5 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hills and canyons north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph around the hills
above Montecito Monday night.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.