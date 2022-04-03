Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 8:18PM PDT until April 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north to

northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Isolated gusts to 65 mph around the Montecito hills Monday

night.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PDT Monday. For the

High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.