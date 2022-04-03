Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 3:04PM PDT until April 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PDT Monday. For the

High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.