Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 3:04AM PDT until April 5 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph Monday night through Tuesday
evening.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
