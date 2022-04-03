Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 3:04AM PDT until April 5 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph around Montecito Monday night

through Tuesday evening.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara

County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.