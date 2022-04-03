Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 2:18PM PDT until April 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. Strongest through
the Interstate 5 Corridor.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from this evening to 6 PM PDT
Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through
Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel
could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.