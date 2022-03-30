Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 8:44PM PDT until March 31 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains and Santa Barbara

County South Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192…as well as the Gaviota

and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.