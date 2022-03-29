Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 12:49AM PDT until March 29 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow and Blowing snow. Winds gusting up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.