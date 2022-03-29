Beach Hazards Statement issued March 29 at 7:53PM PDT until March 30 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers

out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and

capsize small boats nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.