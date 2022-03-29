Beach Hazards Statement issued March 29 at 11:59AM PDT until March 29 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the
hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and
surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds in the inner waters will drive
enough wave energy to postpone the end of the beach hazards
statement until 8 pm.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
