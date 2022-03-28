Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 4:52AM PDT until March 28 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Coast,
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, San
Fernando Valley and Ventura County Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust may reduce visibilities at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments