Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 4:52AM PDT until March 28 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Coast,

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, San

Fernando Valley and Ventura County Interior Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Blowing dust may reduce visibilities at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.