Special Weather Statement issued March 28 at 11:57AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1155 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Morro Bay, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Morro Bay…Cambria…Cayucos…and Baywood-Los Osos.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.