Flash Flood Warning issued March 28 at 6:20AM PDT until March 28 at 8:45AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 620 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that heavy rain was falling over the Alisal Burn Scar. Rainfall
rates is 0.4 to 0.6 inch was observed in 30 minutes. A life
threatening debris flow is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening debris flows in and around the Alisal
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Mud, rock, and debris flows will impact drainages,
roads, and residences in and directly below the burn
area.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Refugio State Beach, El Capitan State Beach and Highway 101
through Gaviota State Park.
Heavy rainfall has occurred already as rainfall rates between 0.35
and 0.50 inch in 15 minutes.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Alisal Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and
debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or
immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect
life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it
is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second
story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path
of fast-moving water and debris flows.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.