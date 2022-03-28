Flash Flood Warning issued March 28 at 5:54AM PDT until March 28 at 8:45AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Alisal burn scar in…
Central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until 845 AM PDT.
* At 554 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling over the Alisal Burn Scar. A life threatening
debris flow is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening debris flows in and around the Alisal
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Mud, rock, and debris flows will impact drainages,
roads, and residences in and directly below the burn
area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Refugio State Beach, El Capitan State Beach and Highway 101
through Gaviota State Park.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Alisal Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
