Beach Hazards Statement issued March 28 at 9:01AM PDT until March 29 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.
* WHEN…From 3 PM PDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the
hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and
surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rough surf with mixed west to northwest
swell and southerly wind waves today. Surf will be highest on
beaches with a westerly exposure such as Rincon.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as
they can be deadly in such conditions.