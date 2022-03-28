Beach Hazards Statement issued March 28 at 2:25AM PDT until March 29 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.

* WHEN…From this afternoon through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and

surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rough surf with mixed west to northwest

swell and southerly wind waves today. Surf will be highest on

beaches with a westerly exposure such as Rincon.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as

they can be deadly in such conditions.