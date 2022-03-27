Winter Storm Warning issued March 27 at 1:45PM PDT until March 29 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches above 6000 feet. Up to 18 inches above 7500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.