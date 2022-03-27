Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 11:25AM PDT until March 28 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Winds will remain gusty through Sunday night and
early Monday.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains and San Luis Obispo
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.