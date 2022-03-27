Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 11:25AM PDT until March 27 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Winds will remain gusty through Sunday night and

early Monday.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will likely continue into

tonight through Monday night, but due to the potential for

heavy snowfall in the higher elevation, a Winter Storm Watch

has been issued between 10 PM tonight and 6 am Tuesday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.