Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 11:25AM PDT until March 27 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Winds will remain gusty through Sunday night and
early Monday.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will likely continue into
tonight through Monday night, but due to the potential for
heavy snowfall in the higher elevation, a Winter Storm Watch
has been issued between 10 PM tonight and 6 am Tuesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.