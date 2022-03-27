Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 10:10PM PDT until March 28 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Winds will remain gusty through Monday.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains and San Luis Obispo

County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.