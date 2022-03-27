Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 10:10PM PDT until March 28 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Interior

Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys and San Fernando

Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 3 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Blowing dust may reduce visibilities at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.