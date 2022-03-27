Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 10:10PM PDT until March 28 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South to southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the foothills.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast, San Luis Obispo

County Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,

Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara County South Coast and Cuyama

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.