Beach Hazards Statement issued March 27 at 3:41PM PDT until March 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 3-6 feet expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.
* WHEN…From Monday afternoon through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rough surf with mixed northwest swell and
southerly wind waves.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
Comments