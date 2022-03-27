Beach Hazards Statement issued March 27 at 10:45PM PDT until March 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf of 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.

* WHEN…From Monday afternoon through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and

surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks,

and capsize small boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rough surf with mixed northwest swell and

southerly wind waves.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as

they can be deadly in such conditions.