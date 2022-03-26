Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 4:57AM PDT until March 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

CCA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County

Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa

Monica Range.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a good chance that this advisory

will be extended through Monday night or converted to a winter

weather advisory if accumulating snowfall becomes of greater

hazard on Sunday night and Monday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.