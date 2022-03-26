Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 4:57AM PDT until March 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
CCA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County
Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa
Monica Range.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a good chance that this advisory
will be extended through Monday night or converted to a winter
weather advisory if accumulating snowfall becomes of greater
hazard on Sunday night and Monday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.