Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 10:34PM PDT until March 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Winds will remain gusty through Sunday night and
early Monday.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa
Monica Range.
* WHEN…From noon Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
