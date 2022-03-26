Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 10:34PM PDT until March 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected, strongest near foothills and in the mountains.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara

County Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, San Luis Obispo

County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara County

South Coast and San Luis Obispo County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.