Dense Fog Advisory issued March 26 at 4:57AM PDT until March 26 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

CCA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast and Santa Ynez

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving

conditions. Roadways that may be affected by dense fog include

Highways 1 and 101, and State Routes 154 and 246.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.