Dense Fog Advisory issued March 25 at 2:25AM PDT until March 25 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dense fog will affect highways 1 and
101 as well as city streets and rural roads.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

