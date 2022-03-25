Dense Fog Advisory issued March 25 at 2:25AM PDT until March 25 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving
conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dense fog will affect highways 1 and
101 as well as city streets and rural roads.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
